Shooting in Imperial Beach alley leaves man dead

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — A man is dead after being gunned down in an alley in San Diego's Imperial Beach neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call around 3:04 a.m. about a shooting in the 800 block of Georgia Street near Palm Avenue.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a 45-year-old man unresponsive in an alley with traumatic injuries to his body.

Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released to the public due to pending notification of next of kin.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and deputies do not have a suspect in custody at this time. No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information on this killing was asked to call the SDCSD at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.