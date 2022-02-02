Man shot and killed in Imperial Beach alley identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Authorities Tuesday released the name of a man who was shot to death by an unidentified assailant last weekend in a neighborhood near the southern end of San Diego Bay.

Deputies responding to a report of gunfire found 45-year-old Shelby Dorris Jr. mortally wounded in an alley off the 800 block of Georgia Street in Imperial Beach shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, according the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Dorris, an Imperial Beach resident, died at the scene, Lt. Joel Stranger said.

The motive for the slaying remains unknown, and officials have released no suspect description in the case.