South Bay Union School District plans to eliminate 30 positions over next three years

IMPERIAL BEACH (KGTV) — South Bay Union School District plans to eliminate 30 staff positions over the next three years as it works to address an approximately $13 million budget deficit.

The plan is outlined on page 2 of the district's approved budget for this school year. It calls for eliminating 10 positions each year for the next three years.

The district says the cuts will come through attrition rather than layoffs. That includes retirements, leaving vacant positions unfilled, temporary teachers, and positions tied to one-time funding. The district has not yet provided specifics on which positions and which campuses would be affected.

The district is citing declining enrollment as one of the main factors for its budget deficit. South Bay Union projects it will lose more than 300 students over the next three years.

Southwest Teachers Association President Vanessa Barerra acknowledged the enrollment challenges. However, she believes the cuts should not come at the cost of student learning.

"When we see that those are the positions that are being cut, yet the district personnel isn't being cut so that it is aligned with a decline of enrollment, that's where the issue is. That's where the concern comes in," Barrera said.

In a statement, the district said:

"Our focus is not simply on reducing staffing as enrollment declines. We remain committed to enhancing our program offerings both during the school day and through our extended learning program."

The cuts are expected to save the district about $1.75 million, still leaving South Bay Union with a significant budget gap to address.

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