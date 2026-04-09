Six hospitalized after Chula Vista MTS bus crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Six people were hospitalized following a crash involving an MTS bus in Chula Vista Thursday.

According to the Chula Vista Fire Department, an MTS bus and a small passenger vehicle collided just after 11 a.m. along Santa Alicia Avenue and East Palomar Street.

A total of seven people required medical evaluation, and six people were taken to the hospital. The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It's unknown how many people were on the bus at the time of the crash.



This is a developing story, ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.