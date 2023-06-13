SDPD releases body camera video following deadly San Ysidro officer-involved shooting

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department has released body camera video following a deadly officer-involved shooting at the San Ysidro Transit Center.

According to San Diego police, at 8:45 pm, a security camera on an MTS UC San Diego Blue Line captured video of 19-year-old Mauricio Sanchez Ramos “acting erratically and rocking back and forth in his seat.”

Just before 9 p.m., a passenger reported that he saw a man on the trolley with a gun “who was foaming at the mouth,” San Diego police said.

Police said security camera video captured Ramos pacing and waving a gun, and as the trolley arrived at the San Ysidro Station, Ramos could be seen pointing a gun at the security camera.

According to police, two officers arrived at the station and could see Ramos seated on the trolley.

“Officers identified themselves and told Mr. Ramos to put his hands up,” SDPD said.

Police said Ramos then approached an officer holding what was later determined to be a Glock-style .177 caliber BB gun.

“Mr. Ramos pointed the gun at Officer Berton. Officer Berton discharged his service weapon, striking Mr. Ramos,” SDPD said.

According to the department, Officer Berton performed medical aid, including CPR, on Ramos; however, Ramos died before paramedics arrived.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content.



The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department homicide unit will conduct the investigation into the shooting.

Berton has worked for the San Diego Police Department since 2017, according to the Sheriff's Department.