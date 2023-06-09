Man fatally shot by San Diego police officer at San Ysidro trolley depot identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Friday publicly identified a 19-year-old man who allegedly advanced on San Diego Police Department personnel and pointed a BB pistol at them last weekend at San Ysidro Transit Center, prompting a patrol officer to fatally shoot him.

Mauricio Sanchez Ramos died Sunday evening at the scene of the law enforcement shooting at the trolley station just north of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, which investigates shootings involving SDPD personnel.

The events that led to the fatal gunfire began shortly before 9 p.m., when police received a report of an armed man causing a disturbance on a light- rail tram approaching the depot in the 700 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard.

After the trolley arrived at the station, officers confronted Ramos, a former Ramona resident who was holding what appeared to be a firearm, sheriff's Lt. Joseph Jarjura said.

Ignoring the officers' repeated orders to drop the gun, Ramos allegedly raised it in their direction and began approaching them, prompting Officer Ruben Berton to shoot him repeatedly with his service rifle, authorities said.

The gun Ramos had been carrying turned out to be a Glock-replica .177- caliber BB pistol, Jarjura said.

Berton has worked for the San Diego Police Department since 2017, according to the Sheriff's Department.

