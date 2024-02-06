Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth Bay News

Actions

San Diego rescue crews respond to emergency at Tijuana River Valley

TIJUANA RIVER VALLEY RESCUE
Paul Anderegg
Rescue crews are seen Tuesday morning in San Ysidro.
TIJUANA RIVER VALLEY RESCUE
Posted at 6:44 AM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 09:44:17-05

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – San Diego rescue teams responded early Tuesday morning to a reported emergency at the Tijuana River Valley as heavy rain doused the area.

At around 3:15 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews, including lifeguards and paramedics, were called to the intersection of Dairy Mart Road and Camino De La Plaza for a rescue or recovery mission.

Details on the emergency response were not immediately disclosed.

The Tuesday morning response comes two weeks after eight migrants were rescued from underneath a bridge on Dairy Mart Road because of rising waters and possible drowning.

ABC 10News is working to confirm if Tuesday’s incident was migrant-related.

The San Diego Police Department has taken over the investigation, ABC 10News learned.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!