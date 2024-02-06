San Diego rescue crews respond to emergency at Tijuana River Valley

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – San Diego rescue teams responded early Tuesday morning to a reported emergency at the Tijuana River Valley as heavy rain doused the area.

At around 3:15 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews, including lifeguards and paramedics, were called to the intersection of Dairy Mart Road and Camino De La Plaza for a rescue or recovery mission.

Details on the emergency response were not immediately disclosed.

The Tuesday morning response comes two weeks after eight migrants were rescued from underneath a bridge on Dairy Mart Road because of rising waters and possible drowning.

ABC 10News is working to confirm if Tuesday’s incident was migrant-related.

The San Diego Police Department has taken over the investigation, ABC 10News learned.