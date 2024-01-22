Emergency crews work to rescue group stranded under bridge in South Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Emergency crews worked to rescue several people from an embankment under a South Bay bridge as they became surrounded by rushing water.

The incident was reported to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department at around 8:11 a.m. and it involved five people in need of assistance under a bridge between Camino de la Plaza and Clearwater Way, near Dairy Mart Road.

As of 9 a.m., four of the five people were rescued by SDFD firefighters and a lifeguard swift water rescue team. Crews were in search of the remaining person.

It is unknown how the five people ended up stranded under the bridge.