San Diego police seek help finding elderly San Ysidro man

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego police are asking the public to help them find an elderly man who went missing in San Ysidro Wednesday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 81-year-old Javier was last seen in the 200 block of E. San Ysidro Boulevard around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

We need your help finding Javier. He was last seen near 200 E. San Ysidro Blvd around 3 PM on 11/4/21. He is an 81yo Hispanic male, gray hair, brown eyes, 6’2”, 140lbs. He was last known to be wearing a black hat, gray jacket, and black shoes. pic.twitter.com/CRqeY9aYRi — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) November 5, 2021

Javier is described by police as being 6'2" tall, weighing around 140 pounds, has gray hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a gray jacket, and black shoes.

If anyone has seen Javier or knows where he is, please contact SDPD at (619)531-2000 & reference case #21-501036.

