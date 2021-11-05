Watch
San Diego police seek help finding elderly San Ysidro man

Posted at 11:00 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 14:00:49-04

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego police are asking the public to help them find an elderly man who went missing in San Ysidro Wednesday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 81-year-old Javier was last seen in the 200 block of E. San Ysidro Boulevard around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Javier is described by police as being 6'2" tall, weighing around 140 pounds, has gray hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a gray jacket, and black shoes.

If anyone has seen Javier or knows where he is, please contact SDPD at (619)531-2000 & reference case #21-501036.

