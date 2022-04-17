San Diego Police: Man in custody after his mother was found dead in Egger Highlands

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A South Bay man is in custody after his elderly mother was found dead inside a car in San Diego's Egger Highlands neighborhood Saturday morning.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call just after 10:15 a.m. about an unresponsive woman being seen in a car in the 1600 block of Bubbling Well Drive.

When police showed up at the scene, they found the body of a 68-year-old Asian woman in the backseat of a car parked on the street. Officers say the car was registered to the address where it was parked.

SDPD says once authorities tried to speak with a 37-year-old man inside the home, he went into the home and barricaded himself. Officers then surrounded the home and attempted to negotiate with the man, but he refused to come out.

Officers eventually went inside and took the man into custody without incident. Due to the suspicion behind the woman's death, homicide detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

There is no word on how the woman died and the exact cause of her death is pending examination by the San Diego County Medical Examiner. She has been identified but her name is not being released to the public yet.

Detectives later learned the man is the son of the victim and he also lives at the home. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.