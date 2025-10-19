San Diego FC fans pack local bars to watch historic playoff-clinching victory

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego FC fans filled bars and restaurants across Chula Vista Saturday night as their team secured a historic 4-0 victory over the Portland Timbers, clinching the number one seed in the Western Conference and home field advantage for the playoffs.

At least six different watch parties took place along Third Avenue in Chula Vista, with fans glued to televisions as San Diego FC put the finishing touches on an already record-breaking regular season. The team entered Saturday's match with the most wins and points ever recorded by an MLS expansion team.

The excitement was evident at La Nacional on Third Avenue as fans erupted after San Diego FC scored its first goal. Josue Mendoza, one of the drummers at the watch party, said the team has brought the community together.

"We have one team to bond for and we bring that together," Mendoza said.

For many fans, the match represented more than just a game – it was a chance to celebrate their city and its newest club.

Just across the street at Balboa South Bar and Grill, restaurant patrons were thrilled to watch their favorite players in action. Some fans discovered their love for the team by accident.

"We heard the atmosphere is really cool and fun so we went to a game and we were hooked ever since," Sara Perez, a fan from San Diego, said.

Andrew Thompson found himself caught up in the excitement while visiting Chula Vista for a Judas Priest concert.

"I love seeing the spirit of San Diego. I love seeing San Diego come together. I love the culture here. I love it. It's so sad that the Chargers left because that used to rally people together, but this is something new to me. I haven't seen this spirit and I love it. It's so cool," Thompson said.

For Mendoza, the team's success in their inaugural season exceeded expectations.

"First season we made it this far. I can't ask for any more and go San Diego," Mendoza said.

The 4-0 victory secured exactly what fans were hoping for – the top seed in the Western Conference and home field advantage throughout the playoffs for San Diego FC's historic first season.

