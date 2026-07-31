Rattlesnake bites miniature donkey in the face in Chula Vista, owner faces thousands in vet bills

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — A miniature donkey named Sienna was bitten in the face by a rattlesnake, leaving her with long-term heart damage and her owner facing a veterinary bill of up to $14,000.

Sienna's owner, Bobbie Durbin, said the situation was life-threatening.

"She almost didn't make it; they had to put a trachea tube in her," Durbin said.

Because of Sienna's size, she required multiple vials of antivenom.

"It will be anywhere between 13 and 14 thousand," Durbin said.

The incident comes as rattlesnake activity is surging across San Diego. Local rattlesnake expert Bruce Ireland said his team is receiving far more calls than usual.

"We're getting double the number of inbound calls than we saw in July of 2026," Ireland said.

Ireland attributes the increase to the heat and to the types of properties where snakes are most commonly found.

"It's homes that tend to back up to open space — canyons. We have lots of people that have amazing views, canyon views, but that also opens them up to nature and wildlife," Ireland said.

Ireland also warns that even small piles of debris in a yard can attract rats — and rats attract snakes. Homeowners, particularly those near open space or canyons, are urged to keep their yards clear of debris to reduce the risk of a snake encounter.

If you would like to help with Sienna's treatment costs, a link is available here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

