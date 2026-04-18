Proposed MTS fare increases could make daily commutes a tougher ride

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, or MTS, fares could be going up soon, and riders at the Palomar Street Transit Center in Chula Vista said that could make their daily commutes a tougher ride.

In just a few months, in May or June, SANDAG will vote on MTS' newly proposed fare increases.

One-way fares could jump from $2.50 to $3 this fall, and then up to $3.25 in 2027.

"I think $2.50 is way too much, so I'm from Saint Louis. We charge $1 over there," trolley rider, Nate Miller, said.

The biggest jump could be for monthly adult passes, which could go up from $72 to $85 this fall, and then $95 next year.

Nick Wilhite is a monthly pass holder who commutes to work in Sorrento Valley every day.

"Prices go up. They don't go down. So what's new? It's just going to cause more conflict when people are getting on the bus and getting into arguments about not having the fares, or causing the bus drivers to have to kick people off, and giving them a hard time," Wilhite said.

Another jump will be for seniors, people with disabilities, and Medicare riders. Their passes could increase from $23 to $28 this fall, and then to $30 next year.

"I think everything's already high here. That's ridiculous. We can, we can barely afford living down here," senior pass holder, Ricky Nelson, said.

MTS Communications Director Mark Olson explained that MTS is facing a significant deficit next year because the cost of doing business has increased.

"Over the next four years, we need to find about $528 million," Olson said.

Olson said fares and services have not changed in 17 years, and this increase will only cover 17% of the MTS operating budget next year.

"We didn't want to have such substantial increases that it just pushes so many different people away from transit," Olson said.

MTS conducted two phases of public outreach over the last year and spoke with thousands of riders. Olson said their main feedback was that riders were willing to pay a little more if MTS would give them the most bang for their buck.

MTS will continue to offer a 70% discount on costs for seniors and disabled riders. They will also keep the two-hour free transfers and fare capping unchanged.

Olson said fare capping means, "No matter how many times that they tap in a day, it's not gonna go over that day pass price, or no matter how many times they ride in a month, it's not gonna go over that month pass price. The system will track that."