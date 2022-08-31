Police seek to find hit-and-run driver who struck woman, child in Egger Highlands

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Detectives have released images to the public in hopes of getting the name of a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman and a child as they were crossing a street in San Diego's Egger Highlands neighborhood in late July.

The crash happened on Tuesday, July 25 around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Palm Avenue and 16th Avenue.

According to San Diego County Crime Stoppers, a 40-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl were crossing a marked crosswalk when they were both hit by an SUV that was making a left turn.

The driver, who police suspect is a woman, allegedly stopped and then continued to flee the scene. The woman was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital, while the child received minor injuries.

The small SUV is described as dark-colored with damage to the driver-side front headlight.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect and/or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 495-7857 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Please visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send a web or mobile app tip. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.