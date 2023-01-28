Police search for suspect who stole motorcycle at gunpoint in Otay Mesa

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – San Diego police are searching for a suspect who stole a motorcycle at gunpoint in Otay Mesa late Friday night.

At 11:18 p.m., a 28-year-old man was sitting on his motorcycle while attending an illegal street racing event in the 8500 block of Avenida Cosa Norte when he was approached by two men, SDPD said. One of them pulled out an AR-15-style rifle, pointed it at the victim, and then fired a shot into the air. The victim ran away, leaving his motorcycle behind.

Police said the second man got on the motorcycle and drove away, followed by the first suspect in a blue sedan. The second suspect crashed into a parked Chevrolet Suburban in the 2200 block of Avenida Costa Del Sol. He was taken into custody but treated for serious injuries and possible life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

SDPD traffic division is investigating the crash.

The first suspect remains at large and is described as a 22-year-old man about 5’5” tall and 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, driving a four-door blue sedan. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the SDPD Southern Division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.