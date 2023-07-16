Watch Now
Police: 1 driver arrested during DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista

Posted at 11:12 AM, Jul 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-16 14:12:49-04

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was arrested at a driving under the influence (DUI)/Driver’s License Checkpoint in Chula Vista Saturday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The checkpoint in the 1200 block of Eastlake Parkway from 6 p.m. to Midnight, according to police.

Of the 2,611 cars traveling the checkpoint, 703 were screened and field sobriety tests were conducted on six drivers, according to the CVPD. Eight unlicensed or suspended citations were issued, four cars were impounded, and nine citations were issued.

The next checkpoint will be held in September.

