Parents raise safety concerns over soccer field conditions in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Parents and community members in Chula Vista are voicing growing concerns about the conditions of local soccer fields, saying uneven ground and poor maintenance are leading to player injuries.

At Harvest Park, several youth soccer teams train on fields that players describe as bumpy and unsafe. Fourteen-year-old Ray Lomingkit, who recently injured his foot, says the fields have been a problem for a while.

“The fields suck,” he said. “It’s not that good. It’s pretty bad. There’s a lot of holes, and the field’s not even either, so it goes up and down a little bit.”

Now sidelined in a medical boot, Lomingkit says he just wants to get back to playing safely.

Parents share his frustration.

“Now you have a bunch of dry patches and areas that are definitely unsafe,” said Christina Mendoza, who has three young boys who play with Chula Vista FC. “Nowadays, competitive soccer isn’t cheap. You want to take them somewhere safe, where they can enjoy what they love and get quality out of the program.”

Coaches say they’re doing what they can to keep kids safe, but without designated soccer fields in the area, they often rely on makeshift solutions.

“We’re having trouble with all these injuries,” said Jack Flores, coach of Golden Eagles FC. “We have muddy fields, dry spots, a lot of holes — that’s where a lot of the problems come in.”

Flores says some areas also flood with water, and the lack of electricity and lighting makes evening practices difficult.

“To make it safer for the kids, we actually provide portable lights,” he said. “But those aren’t as bright as they need to be.”

In a statement, the City of Chula Vista told ABC 10News:

"The City of Chula Vista proudly maintains more than 65 parks and nearly 560 acres of parkland. Thanks to investments made through the original Measure P infrastructure funding measure, many fields have already been upgraded, with additional improvements planned following the recent approval of Measure P 2.0. The City also actively pursues state, federal, and philanthropic grants to continue enhancing our parks and athletic fields. We remain in close communication with our sports field users to understand their needs and ensure facilities continue to meet community expectations."

