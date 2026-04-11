'Our dogs want our park back': Chula Vista locals frustrated with Hilltop Park construction delays

CHULA VISTA — Members of a Chula Vista dog park community are frustrated by a delayed city renovation project at Hilltop Park that has left half the area fenced off and prone to flooding.

The City of Chula Vista started a slope stabilization project at the park in April 2025. The City said the project was intended to reduce erosion, protect waterways, and plant new trees.

The work was expected to be completed in October 2025. Now, in April 2026, the city said construction is delayed until May because of potential rain impacts. The new goal is to have the project completed by late fall.

The construction area flooded recently, and with rain in the forecast this weekend, residents are bracing for more issues.

When asked about the flooding, the City stated the project was not scoped to prevent flooding. The goal is to address erosion concerns and maximize the use of the existing park.

The city has not yet answered questions regarding how much the project is costing.

Long-time regulars who visit Hilltop Park with their dogs said their beloved park feels different now.

"It has always been beautiful, peaceful, gorgeous landscaping," Elizabeth Kozel said. "It has been neglected, and more so, I'm concerned about how much this is costing."

Kozel points out the large rocks that have been brought in for the project, noting that they pose a safety issue for kids playing on them.

The City said the contractor completed the concrete drainage channel’s interim stabilization phase by installing large rocks (riprap), which helped prevent further damage during winter storms. Concurrently, the City’s Engineering Department is finalizing the permanent improvements needed to safely stabilize the channel.

Still, Joanne Capiegill said the park's current state is keeping people away.

"Now it just seems like the grass is dead all the time, no one really comes," Capiegill said. "This is kind of bleak and sad, and our dogs want our park back."

Lisa Zasuwczinsky visits the park every weekend with her dog, Fin. She said the community was initially supportive of the remodeling project.

"When they said they were gonna do all this construction, we were so happy about it," Zasuwczinsky said. "Yet what they put in is not working. I really just wanna know what's the plan."

Jeffery Smith, who loves to visit the park to take pictures with his friends, said the ongoing construction is frustrating.

"It's become an eyesore," Smith said.

With rain predicted in this weekend's forecast, Smith said he might come back early next week to see if the park floods again.

"I think the way it is now, it's going to be disastrous," Smith said. "It's going to require a major cleanup after every rain."

The City shared the plans for the remainder of the project:

Project elements that have been completed include:

Renovation and installation of park irrigation system Subgrade preparation (prior to planting) Tree removals and installation (28 were removed and replaced at a ratio 2:1) Fiber-reinforced turf mat installation (only one section installed prior to heavy rains)



Remaining project scope to be completed includes:

Permanent improvements to stabilize the channel Installation of the turf mat on the park slope immediately adjacent to the concrete channel

