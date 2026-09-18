National City set to launch in-house ambulance transport services program

NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) — National City is moving forward with plans to bring ambulance transport services in-house, using a loan from the city’s sewer fund to help finance the program.

On Tuesday night, the City Council approved a financing strategy proposed by the National City Fire Department to borrow up to $6.5 million, over two fiscal periods, to launch its own in-house Ambulance Transport Services program.

The money would come from the city’s sewer fund, which currently has about $29 million.

According to Jeremy Day with the National City Fire Department, and President of the National City FireFighters' Association, the rollout of the program expects to spend roughly $3.5 million to $4 million in its first fiscal year on ambulances, medical equipment, communications systems, facility improvements, recruitment, training, and working capital.

City officials said using the sewer fund, versus an outside loan provider, helps the city avoid higher external borrowing costs while maintaining control over repayment terms.

The loan will be repaid over 10 years through annual installments funded by revenue generated by the ambulance transport service.

National City’s current agreement with AMR has been extended through August 2027 while the city builds its own ambulance operation. The National City Fire Department is targeting September 2027 to activate its in-house ambulance transport service.

Recruitment is expected to begin in February or March 2027, followed by training and system integration. The program has plans to also recruit from local high schools and Southwestern College.

Day said the program's next phase will establish billing systems, operational agreements, and coordination with county EMS and regional transport providers.

This move to inter-fund the in-house ambulance program comes as National City looks for ways to control costs amid a growing budget deficit. Officials say bringing ambulance transport in-house could give the city greater control over the service while providing first responders with the resources they need.

Day also referenced Chula Vista and the City of San Diego as examples of municipalities that have moved toward in-house ambulance transport and have seen great success.