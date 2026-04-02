National City Mayor pushes back on electric truck hub project

NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) — The Port of San Diego plans to build a major electric-truck charging hub in National City, but Mayor Ron Morrison is pushing back, raising concerns about the project's location and potential safety risks.

The proposed hub on Tidelands Avenue, near W 19th Street, would include 70 charging ports for electric semi-trucks.

Skycharger, the company selected to build the stations, plans to include security measures, a convenience store, solar and battery storage systems, and public green space.

The Port of San Diego recently completed an environmental impact report, finding the project would have no significant impacts on air quality, traffic, noise, or public safety. The Port stated the charging station is needed due to an increase in electric trucks in the area, and will help cut diesel truck traffic and pollution in National City and nearby neighborhoods.

Morrison called the EIR superficial and argues the proposal is being rushed. He believes the EIR fails to fully account for the risks a charging station could bring to surrounding residents.

"They need to start this process over," Morrison said. "It doesn't make any sense where they're placing it. An 18-wheeler is basically a large mobile lithium power bank. Anything that happens, an electrical problem, an accident, a malfunction, would force the evacuation of Interstate 5 and National City."

Morrison said he is also concerned about the impact on local infrastructure and the strain a potential lithium-battery fire could place on city resources.

"There's the wear and tear on the roads, because the e-trucks are going to be heavier. The battery increases the weight of the truck by 1/3," Morrison said. "We're going to have to have our fire department and our response units; they're going to have to beef up. We're going to have to buy more equipment. We're the insurance policy if something happens here."

Morrison told ABC 10News that he's not opposed to the idea of charging stations, but where they will be placed in the City. Morrison said it makes more sense for the charging station to be up near the 10th Ave Terminal.

"Since electrification of heavy vehicles is only currently practical for short hauls, and most short hauls come off the 10th Ave Terminal, if this facility is deemed necessary and safe, then it would be better placed at the 10th Ave. terminal," Morrison said.

Morrison is also fighting for the revenue he believes rightfully belongs to National City.

"As a disadvantaged City that is a member of the Port of San Diego, we would hope to receive a fair share of the economic advantage that has been afforded to the other four member cities, but instead we are offered projects like this one that have obvious drawbacks without any realistic compensation," Morrison said.

The Port of San Diego said that because the EIR found no significant environmental impacts associated with the proposed project, it's planning to move forward with Skycharger and begin firming up designs, contracts, permits, and more.

Next steps: the Port said its staff is evaluating the comments it received during the review period (from January 29 to March 16, 2026) and will prepare responses for inclusion in the Final EIR, which will be presented to the Board of Port Commissioners.

That presentation will occur during a public Board meeting in the coming months. The public is welcome to attend that meeting and provide additional comments.

The Board will also consider a Coastal Development Permit (CDP) and draft lease.

Staff intends to present the Final EIR, CDP, and Draft Lease at the same Board hearing for consideration. Skycharger and Port staff continue to conduct stakeholder and public outreach to help provide information about the proposed project, answer questions, and to collect any additional feedback that may help inform the Board’s decision on whether to proceed with the project.

Morrison criticized the Port, saying, "Obvious concerns were not even considered until after the decision was made to move ahead with the project over the objection of the City."

This Saturday, April 4th, during the grand re-opening of Pepper Park, the Port and Skycharger will set up a table to gather public input on the project and its potential impacts. Morrison is urging the community to participate.

Morrison said, "I asked the hard questions. Don't just take, you know, the fluff that's being thrown out there."