National City councilmember's request to revisit cruising ordinance falls short

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - Those in the United Lowrider Coalition have been pushing to repeal National City's cruising ordinance for some time now.

It’s an issue that made it to the City Council's agenda on Tuesday to decide whether it'd be pushed forward to discuss repeal or amending the ordinance as an agendized item at an upcoming meeting.

"It means that the city's is finally taking their progressive values seriously. It would mean that folks would not be criminalized going down Highland Avenue or profiled using this particular law,” said Aida Castaneda, the political adviser for the United Lowrider Coalition.

The item to discuss whether to have a formal vote at an upcoming council meeting was put forth by Councilmember Jose Rodriguez.

"So, I think it's an overall really good event and we should at least have a consideration for discussion which is why I brought this policy 105,” Rodriguez said.

"I am grateful that it's taken certain council members to rise up and to put this item on the agenda,” Castaneda said.

Before the meeting concluded, the council ultimately decided not to move the conversation to repeal or amend the ordinance forward. The council voted 3-2 denying Rodriguez’s request

"We want to continue the process. There were sponsors available if needed. I just want to say I will not be supporting this request,” Councilmember Mona Rios of National City said.

Cruising is a part of the culture for many in national city and elsewhere.

But here it's a fight that will continue no matter the outcome.

"You know, we just need that other vote, right? Without that other vote, we're unable to move forward. But we are trying to be proactive about what the next legislative cycle has to offer,” Castaneda said.