Cruising returns for the first time in 30 years to Highland Avenue

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After a 30-year ban on cruising in National City, lowriders are making a comeback.

The United Lowrider Coalition was able to bring the historic event back to Highland Avenue for a six-month period after a years-long fight.

For small businesses on Highland Ave, it’s a potential for a boost in sales.

In fact, the owners of Machete Beer House called in extra staff in hopes of more traffic.

“We’re really hoping that this is an awakening for the city for you know, city government to see how this can really help local businesses,” said Joann Cornejo.

She said the return is exciting because as a national city native used to take part in the fun as a kid.

“I’m personally excited to come in and see the cars pass by so just kind of nostalgic. It's very nostalgic for me,” she said.

Down the street, Hector DeLeon owns Bobby’s Tires.

He is just as excited because it’s his first in National City.

“I've never been on a cruise here in National City because I've been here since 1999," he said.

His shop focuses on classic car repairs and says he has gotten some calls ahead of the first cruise.

"I think it will be good for all business. Not just like I say you know us, for me for everybody around the area," he said.

Cruises will be held every first Friday of the month through October.

