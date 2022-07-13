CHULA VISTA, Calif (KGTV) — Multi-million dollar upgrades could soon be on the way for several high schools in west Chula Vista, including Castle Park High.

The Sweetwater Union High School District was facing pressure after a recent anonymous social media page started sharing pictures of the school's rundown condition.

During Monday's Sweetwater Union High School district meeting, the board unanimously approved a project list for future projects at Castle Park High and other schools in west Chula Vista.

If the bonds funds are issued, Castle Park would get a stadium renovation that would include a turf field, and another $19 million to go towards other building and site improvements. Mar Vista High, Chula Vista High and Southwest High would also get upgraded athletic facilities.

A few people did speak out about the project list, asking both the board members and the taxpaying public to look deeper into these projects and where the money from these bonds is supposed to be spent, calling for balance between education and athletics. and ensuring the money goes, where it's promised and not misused.

According to district agendas the projects are part of a master plan dating back to 2018 and it will be years before any construction begins.