Students, parents demand renovations at Castle Park High School in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Castle Park High School students and parents are calling on the Sweetwater Union High School District to take action to address problems at the Chula Vista school's facilities.

Many students say things on campus have gotten so bad that they're used to seeing their school rundown. They say they're laughed at when other schools come to their campus for sporting events.

The school, on Hilltop Drive, opened in the 1960s. Now, an anonymous page on Instagram called Save.cp.now is drawing attention to the issue.

"P.E. bathrooms, the drama building, from just windows in general, cracks in windows, we have mold in the building, we have a huge termite problem," says sophomore Adrian Gomez.

The captions on the anonymous social media page ask when the campus will see any of the millions of dollars in bonds that have been approved for the district in recent years. Most recently in 2018, when taxpayers voted to approve a $430 million bond.

A spokesperson for the Sweetwater Union High School District sent ABC 10News the following statement.

The Sweetwater District takes all concerns, including those about facilities very seriously. The district has dispatched its maintenance department to Castle Park High to review and take stock of the facility needs and will continue to identify areas and opportunities for facility improvements within the district. In addition, as the district prepares for future facility bond sales, it will continue to work with schools in the district, including Castle Park High School to address areas of need.

There is now a community meeting planned for next Thursday, June 2, at the high school for parents and students to voice their concerns.