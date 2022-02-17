Watch
Man pleads guilty in Chula Vista street racing crash that killed grandmother

Posted at 8:09 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 11:09:42-05

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A man who drove on the wrong side of a Chula Vista roadway during an apparent high-speed street race, triggering a crash that killed a woman and injured her two grandchildren, pleaded guilty Wednesday to vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving charges.

Alonso Pina, 23, faces five years in state prison for the June 5, 2021, death of Martha Villalobos Romo, whose vehicle was struck at the intersection of Third Avenue and L Street.

Police said Pina was driving on the wrong side of the road at around 6 p.m. and ran a red light at the intersection, striking Villalobos Romo's Nissan Altima. She died at the scene, and her 7- and 10-year- old grandchildren were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Pina was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and booked into county jail two days later.

Police said that prior to the crash, Pina was believed to have been racing with the driver of a white Subaru WRX who remains unidentified. Pina is scheduled for sentencing on March 17.

