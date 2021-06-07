Grandmother killed by speeding motorist in Chula Vista identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 57-year-old grandmother was identified as the woman killed after a vehicle believed to be racing in the South Bay struck her car late Saturday.

Martha Bertha Villalobos Romo was driving on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista with her two grandchildren in the backseat just after 6 p.m. when a Ford Mustang, witnessed racing another vehicle, blew through a red light on L Street and collided with the grandmother's vehicle, according to Chula Vista Police.

Romo was found unresponsive in the car when paramedics arrived and pronounced dead at the scene. Her two grandchildren were hospitalized with minor injuries, according to the ME.

The driver of the Mustang was arrested at the scene, according to CVPD. Officers were still looking for the second vehicle reportedly racing, which is described as a 2014 or newer white Subaru WRX.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CVPD at 619-409-3817.