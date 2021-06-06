Driver killed, two children hospitalized after racing motorist hits vehicle in Chula Vista, police say

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A driver was killed and two children hospitalized after a racing motorist ran a red light and hit a vehicle in the South Bay Saturday night.

According to Chula Vista Police, the crash happened at the intersection of L Street and Third Avenue just after 6 p.m.

Witnesses told police that two drivers traveling west on L Street were racing each other at high speeds. “The suspect ran a red light while driving on the wrong side of the road and struck a vehicle killing the driver,” police said.

Two children were also hospitalized. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and police are trying to identify the second vehicle, which is described as a 2014 or newer white Subaru WRX.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-409-3817.

