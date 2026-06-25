Man arrested in 2021 Chula Vista homicide

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An arrest has been made in the homicide of a U.S. military servicemember killed in a deadly shooting in 2021.

23-year-old Abraham Zuniga of Spring Valley has been identified as the suspect. At the time of the shooting, Zuniga was 18 years old.

On Feb. 6, at around 12:25 a.m., Chula Vista police received a report regarding a suspicious vehicle near the 1800 block of Marquette Road. Moments later, police were called regarding shots fired in the same area.

Responding officers arrived to find 36-year-old Ramone Joseph injured and on the ground. Joseph was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that on the night of the homicide, several suspects were casing vehicles and burglarizing homes in Joseph's neighborhood when he tried to confront the suspects.

Police say that during the confrontation, Joseph was shot and killed. The suspects fled the area and were not identified until further investigation, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Zuniga was arrested on June 22, 2026, in San Diego and booked on murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

He was arraigned on Wednesday at the South County courthouse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit tips anonymously online or through the P3tips mobile application.

