Man accused of cutting teen girl's throat at Chula Vista bus stop faces judge

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The man accused of cutting a teenage girl's neck at a Chula Vista bus stop made his first court appearance Friday.

52-year-old Antwan Baker pleaded not guilty to a premeditated attempted murder charge.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, officers received a call from the teen just after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, saying her “throat had been cut by a stranger who fled on foot in the 500 block of Broadway.”

"The defendant approached the victim from behind, covered the victim's eyes with his hands, and cut the victim's neck multiple times with a sharp object," said Deputy District Attorney Roza Egiazarian to the judge.

Egiazarian said the attack was random and unprovoked.

Chula Vista Police said Baker fled the area. Police used MTS surveillance video to track him down. Officers arrested Baker the next morning at 12th Street and Imperial Avenue in San Diego.

"He was found the following day with two knives in his possession," Egiazarian said.

Baker also faces allegations of using a deadly weapon and causing great bodily harm.

Egiazarian said Baker had two failure-to-appear warrants for separate cases at the time of the incident.

The judge denied him bond, citing Baker as a flight risk and danger to the community.

"Our concern is protecting the public and also ensuring that he comes to court to face the charges before him," Egiazarian said.

As for the victim, she is currently recovering at home with her family.

"This was a very serious and violent case. We will make sure, and we look forward to bringing justice to the victim and her family," Egiazarian said.

Baker's next court appearance is set for December 27.