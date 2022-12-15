Man arrested after cutting teenage girl's throat at Chula Vista bus stop, police say

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A 52-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly cutting a 17-year-old girl’s throat at a Chula Vista bus stop.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, officers received a call from the teen just after 8 a.m. saying her “throat had been cut by a stranger who fled on foot in the 500 block of Broadway.”

When officers arrived, they found the 17-year-old at the bus stop at the intersection of Broadway and H Street with “significant” cuts to her neck.

“The teenage victim was conscious and gave officers a statement. While she was sitting at the bus stop, an unknown man came up to her from behind and grabbed her head. He reached around her neck and cut her throat with a sharp object,” police said.

“The man walked away without saying a word. She described him as Hispanic or Black, wearing a dark jacket, and she believed him to be 50 to 60 years of age,” the department added.

Wednesday morning, San Diego Metropolitan Transit System Officers found and detained the man, who was seen on MTS cameras.

He was identified as Antwan Baker, 52. According to police, Baker has since been booked into the San Diego County Jail on an attempted murder charge.

The victim was treated at the hospital and is now home recovering with her family.

Police are searching for any witnesses who may have information related to the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or submit a tip through P3tips.

