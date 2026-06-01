Loved ones mourn South Bay teen killed while at work at Walmart

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Days ahead of a funeral service, family members are mourning and remembering 18-year-old Keyeon Marton, who was shot and killed while working at a Chula Vista Walmart two weeks ago.

His mother says Martin had been working at Walmart collecting carts for several months and loved his job.

Police say around 10:30 p.m., customer Thomas Perez, 32, was involved in a fight with Martin in the parking lot when Perez pulled out a gun and shot Martin. Perez then called 911 and turned himself in.

Martin's mother says prosecutors have video surveillance of the incident.

"There was an exchange, an argument happening. The man punched my son. My son stumbled and then got up, defending himself… I guess my son overpowered him, then got up and pulled out a gun and shot him, and the way he shot him was, it looks like, through the back at close range," she said.

Police say Martin was rushed to a hospital, where he passed away.

Martin's mother says her son was a track star at Chula Vista High before graduating last year. She described him as a ‘proud nerd’ and an aspiring entrepreneur who lit up a room. For privacy reasons, she asked us not to identify her.

"He used to read the dictionary for fun, teach me new words," she said.

She says he loved his job at Walmart because he loved talking to people and had hopes of starting his own e-commerce business.

His mother says she has no doubt her son was defending himself.

"He would always say ‘chillax,’ reading meditation books. He was not a fighter," she said.

When it comes to the man accused of taking her son's life, she says one feeling overwhelms her.

"All I feel is envy. His family will get closure, get to give him last goodbyes, hugs. I envy them," she said.

Several days after the shooting, Perez pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

"Justice, I would like justice. That's all. Just have him pay for it, for murdering my son," she said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with expenses.

A viewing for Martin will be held June 5 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Glen Abbey Memorial Park at 3838 Bonita Road in Bonita. It is open to the public.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

