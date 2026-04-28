Judge bans cameras from the courtroom for the upcoming murder trial of Larry Millete in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A Chula Vista judge ruled Monday that cameras and electronic devices will not be allowed inside the courtroom for the murder trial of Larry Millete, who is accused of killing his wife, Maya, in 2021.

Judge Enrique Camarena, who had allowed cameras for prior hearings related to the case, also denied a request to film anything happening in court this week. Camarena said his decision not to allow cameras or audio recordings during the trial is necessary to ensure a fair trial for Millete and to protect the jury from potential harassment. The judge noted the ban will allow jurors to deliberate freely without worrying they will be scrutinized or mocked.

During the hearing, the judge listened to arguments regarding what evidence will or will not be allowed in the trial. The discussions included Maya's journal entries, video surveillance, and the non-emergency call Maya's sister, Maricris, made to report her missing.

Millete sat in court wearing a blue prison jumpsuit, glasses, and a large white face mask pulled up to his eyes, similar to past court appearances. His wife's body has never been found.

I spoke to Maricris leading up to the fifth anniversary of her sister's disappearance in January. She is hoping the trial moves forward with no delays.

"It still feels like it's the first day every time, um, and we can't move on," Maricris said.

"My primary goal. It's, it's knowing where she is and what could have happened to her. Um, and of course justice," Maricris said.

Last week, Millete's defense team filed a separate motion alleging prosecutorial misconduct and asking the judge to remove the District Attorney's office from the case. If the judge agrees, it could delay the trial.

"It is very unusual to do that, and the defense attorneys are alleging that the prosecutor put five witnesses on and that the prosecutor knew those witnesses were testifying falsely," an unidentified speaker said.

The judge is expected to continue hearing motions through at least Wednesday. On Thursday, he will hear the motion regarding the alleged misconduct by the prosecutor. As of right now, the trial is set to start May 11.

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