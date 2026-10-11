Imperial Beach sees minimal storm impacts as Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — A Coastal Flood Warning remained in effect through Sunday afternoon as elevated surf and large swells continued to affect Imperial Beach following Tropical Storm Rachel.

The aftermath of Rachel was seen causing big swells for San Diego beaches, including by the IB Pier.

The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Warning Sunday morning that's expected to last until the afternoon, as high surf, dangerous rip currents, and beach erosion became a factor.

The NWS said the surf was expected to reach at least seven feet on Sunday, which is why a beach hazard statement also went into effect.

Major flooding from Rachel was originally anticipated for Saturday night into Sunday morning, but the impacts turned out to be minimal.

By early Sunday morning, most of the flooding receded.

ABC 10News saw Imperial Beach's public works crews checking storm drains Sunday morning and reported finding only minor sand buildup.

Some residents said they were relieved that the storm's impacts were minimal, after spending Saturday preparing for potentially worse conditions.

Ann Cottingham, an Imperial Beach resident, said she alerted her neighbors Saturday of the possibility for major flooding and helped ensure they all had sandbags in place around their units.

“We went to bed hoping that we'd done enough,” Cottingham said. “This morning we woke up, and nothing had happened. So we were happy.”

Cottingham's friend, Sydnee Holt, said she got a tip that the conditions weren't going to be as bad as predicted.

"My brother is a retired geophysicist, and he was like, 'It's not going to be what they think it's going to be, so that kind of calmed me down a little bit, and my house is a whole 16 ft above sea level, so I'm good compared to Ann, you know," Holt jokingly said.

Now ABC 10News is tracking more rain as another storm system approaches the region closer to Monday.

Imperial Beach residents can visit the city's El Niño webpage for updates on potential impacts and information about available resources to prepare for the rainy season.