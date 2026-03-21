'I have nowhere to go': Chula Vista ship faces sudden eviction with dock lease

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The schooner Bill of Rights is facing a sudden eviction from its longtime home at the Safe Harbor Bayfront in Chula Vista.

The unexpected termination of the dock lease comes as the ship has been docked in Chula Vista since 2013.

"We had this dock built for a tall ship because there aren't places for it," Captain Don Johnson of the Bill of Rights said. "If they do indeed evict us, which they've said they're doing, I have nowhere to go."

Captain Don Johnson, President of the South Bayfront Sailing Association, received an eviction notice from Safe Harbor Marinas, which gave him until May 5th to leave.

"We simply received a short letter saying we're terminating the contract. You have until May to be gone. No reasons, no discussion," Johnson said.

The eviction comes as Safe Harbor Marinas is now under new ownership with an alternative asset management firm, Blackstone Infrastructure.

Johnson tried to contact Safe Harbor Marinas even before the eviction letter arrived.

"I asked to have a meeting with the district management of Safe Harbor, and basically they've not met with me at all, not even responded," Johnson said.

ABC 10News tried reaching out to Safe Harbor Marinas, and was told over the phone on Friday that they did not want to comment.

ABC 10News then contacted Blackstone Infrastructure and was told to defer to Safe Harbor Marinas.

"I have no idea what it's going to take to get their attention," Johnson said. "It's a very, very major hardship, and it terminates our programs."

Johnson is growing more concerned as his efforts to save the dock lease go unanswered.

As a disabled Vietnam war veteran, Johnson has poured his passion for sailing and helping troubled youth for decades. He uses the ship for community, hosting breakfasts every Sunday, as well as initiatives.

"We primarily do training for at-risk youth, US Navy Sea Cadets, and ROTC," Johnson said. "Basically, to preserve maritime history. To provide education for youth."

Last year, the Bill of rights was the 2025 Cup Winner in the America's Schooner Cup competition.

For all these reasons, Johnson is not backing down without a fight.

He started a petition on Change.org called "Keep Schooner Bill of Rights in Safe Harbor," and is asking the community and city leaders to rally behind him to save the schooner Bill of Rights from eviction.

Mayor John McCann wrote ABC 10News this statement in support of saving the Bill of Rights from being forced out of its dock lease:

The schooner Bill of Rights has long been a cherished landmark and cultural asset for Chula Vista and the greater South Bay community. It serves as a floating classroom offering valuable youth programs that teach maritime history, seamanship, boatbuilding, maintenance skills, and teamwork.

The organization’s deep community involvement including partnerships with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, United States Power Squadrons, and the Chula Vista Yacht Club, as well as its contributions to South Bayfront sailing, the arts community, and regional environmental efforts, which reflects its commitment to service and education.

It is my sincere hope that we can work collaboratively with all stakeholders to identify a way forward that allows the Bill of Rights to remain at Chula Vista Marina. Preserving this vessel here in our community means preserving an important piece of our heritage, our educational resources, and our shared identity.