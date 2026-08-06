County addresses brown water at Coronado Beach

CORONADO (KGTV) — After murky brown water at Coronado Beach raised concerns among beachgoers last week, San Diego County health officials are giving the public a closer look at how they determine whether it's safe to enter the ocean.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality invited ABC 10News to observe its daily water sampling process at Silver Strand, one of more than a dozen beaches monitored each morning before sunrise.

Supervising Environmental Health Specialist Romina Schiess said county crews collect samples from beaches spanning the U.S.-Mexico border to the northern edge of San Diego County. The samples are analyzed at the county's laboratory for enterococcus, a bacteria found in fecal matter that is used to assess potential sewage contamination.

"If it was straight sewage, you would see it and you would smell it," Schiess said. "And we know that when water temperatures go up and the kelp starts dying off in the summer, we get those foam situations that you see along the shoreline."

The explanation comes after ABC 10News reported last week on patches of brown, yellow and bubbling water at Coronado Beach, prompting questions about whether a seasonal algae bloom caused the discoloration or the ongoing Tijuana sewage crisis.

At the time of that report, the beach at Avenida Lunar was under a bacteria advisory. One week later, the advisory had been lifted.

Schiess said ocean conditions can change quickly depending on tides, currents and wind, causing bacteria levels to fluctuate from day to day.

Since mid-June, the county has posted its daily beach water quality results online, allowing the public to check conditions before visiting local beaches. Schiess said water samples collected Tuesday at Silver Strand were below the state's bacteria threshold, meaning the beach met health standards for recreation.

Schiess said protecting public health is what drives her work.

"I don't ever want to get an email saying someone came to a beach in San Diego and got sick," Schiess said. "My job is to protect the public health of individuals."

Beachgoers can view the county's latest water quality results and sign up for alerts at SDBeachInfo.com before heading to the coast.