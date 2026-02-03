House fire in Chula Vista sends one person to hospital, spreads to second home

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a Chula Vista home and spread to a neighboring residence on Monday.

Firefighters arrived to find the first home on Woodlawn Avenue, east of Interstate 5, engulfed in flames. Four people escaped the burning home but had to be rescued from the backyard because the flames blocked their exit route.

Officials said all pets inside the home were accounted for and reunited with their owners.

The fire spread to a second home, though the extent of damage to the neighboring property was not immediately clear.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

