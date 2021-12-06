Homicide investigation launched in Imperial Beach after deadly shooting

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) – San Diego County sheriff’s officials said there is no “ongoing threat to our community” as an investigation continues into a deadly shooting in Imperial Beach.

On Dec. 4, at around 4:20 p.m., deputies were called to a home in the 1300 block of Fern Avenue following reports of a shooting.

Responding deputies found two people with gunshot wounds inside; a woman who had been shot was declared dead at the scene, while a wounded man was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

The victims were not identified as of Monday.

Sheriff’s homicide investigators said the suspected gunman fled before deputies arrived at the home. A description of the accused shooter was not immediately available.

In a statement to ABC 10News, sheriff’s officials said of the incident: “We are not prepared to release the circumstances or the motivation for the crime due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. Based on the investigation, we do not believe there’s an oncoming threat to our community.”

As the investigation moves forward, members of the community put together a makeshift memorial to remember the two lives that were lost.

Investigators said they expect to release more information on the case as soon as victims’ autopsies are completed.