Woman, man shot to death at Imperial Beach residence

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — A woman and a man were found fatally shot inside a residence in Imperial Beach, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies dispatched to the 1300 block of Fern Avenue at 4:20 p.m. Saturday found the woman shot dead at the scene, said Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics rushed the critically wounded man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, Seiver said.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of deputies.

The sheriff's department urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the department's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330.