Heat-related 911 calls rise as San Diego County heat wave continues

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — As a heat advisory remains in effect across San Diego County, Chula Vista firefighters say they are seeing an increase in emergency calls involving heat-related illness.

Capt. Erick Martinez, a public information officer with the Chula Vista Fire Department, said the heat wave has added to the department’s normal call volume, including parts of Eastlake. Martinez said that is due to the area having several hiking trails, outdoor sports facilities, and numerous high schools.

Across the city, Martinez said many of the emergency calls they've received involve lightheadedness and dizziness.

“They look dehydrated. They state that they have not urinated or had any fluids in a long time,” Martinez said.

The fire department does not diagnose heat-related illnesses but instead works to stabilize patients before they are transported for further medical care. For that reason, Martinez said he could not provide an exact number of heat-related 911 calls the department has received during this week’s heat wave.

However, County data obtained by ABC 10News, shows heat-related 911 calls have increased in recent years.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Sayone Thihalolipavin shared the following data since 2023:

911 calls for heat incidents:



161 in 2023

237 in 2024

247 in 2025

266 so far in 2026



62% male, 37% female, less than 1% other



Highest age ranges were 15-24 and 25-34

Cases by age:



< 1years: 6

1-5: 19

6-14: 31

15-24: 161

25-34: 160

35-44: 127

45-54: 87

55-64: 87

65-74: 95

75-84: 66

85+ years: 30

For 1,241 incidents, 754 were transported to the hospital

The data shows there were 161 calls for heat-related incidents in 2023, according to county data. So far in 2026, there have been 266 calls.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Sayone Thihalolipavin said the numbers also highlight the challenges some San Diego County residents face during extreme heat, particularly those without air conditioning.

“We know that for San Diegans that the reality is that many of the houses don't have things like air conditioning,” Thihalolipavin said. “We know that also in today's economy that some families are debating, right? Do you keep the AC on all day or do you put food on the table?”

County data shows more heat-related 911 calls involve men than women, with people ages 15 to 34 making up the largest age group, Thihalolipavin said.

Thihalolipavin said younger people who work outdoors may be particularly vulnerable because they can spend extended periods in the heat.

Thihalolipavin also cautioned that alcohol and drug use can contribute to dehydration and increase the risks associated with extreme heat.

Martinez said people should pay attention to changes in their bodies while spending time outdoors.

“If you’re out in the heat and start having trouble breathing or sweating heavily, don’t ignore it,” Martinez said. “It creeps up slowly, and then it hits all of a sudden with this heat."