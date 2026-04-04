Former MLB star Adrián González opens Tres Dos Tres in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — Former MLB star Adrián González opened a new restaurant, Tres Dos Tres, in Chula Vista earlier this week, with a focus on serving affordable Mexican food and giving back to his hometown community.

González emphasized that the new establishment is not a traditional taco shop but rather a build-your-own-plate concept.

"I know a lot of people who keep saying that it's a taco shop. We're not a taco shop. We are a build-your-own plate through the line," González said. "We want to be able to be the restaurant in the community that's serving great food, great Mexican food, uh, for an affordable price."

In its first week, Tres Dos Tres is already putting its community mission into action by partnering with the Eastlake High School Booster Club, directing a portion of proceeds back to students.

González said, "Once we were able to get a location in Chula Vista, we knew we could do some great partnerships with the schools, with the city, with a lot of different organizations that do really good things in the community."

Having a history of working with the fast-casual business Jersey Mike's, Gonzaelz said he learned how important it was for a restaurant to be part of the community.

Customers were seen on Friday trying some favorites.

"I did the bowl today. The asada was really good and actually quality meat," Scott Beckstrom said.

Customer Nicole Miranda said, "The roasted pineapple is delicious with the adobada, and everything's perfect."

For some patrons, the draw is González's history with the San Diego Padres, despite his later move to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which sparked some controversy among fans. Customers gave their opinions on it.

"Growing up and watching him at one point being a first baseman, obviously, I think Adrian Gonzalez was my favorite first baseman at the time," Beckstrom said. "It's just work, right? You've got to move to a different position to move on up, and sometimes your time is up at places. So, his moving to the Dodgers...as a San Diego kid, you're gonna get a little heartache, but you still have to like the man. He wasn't bad to us."

Robert Miranda, who just moved to San Diego from Los Angeles, said, "There's always a little bit of rivalry, but I mean, you can't doubt good food. If it's good, why not come try it? Supporting small businesses is always crucial."