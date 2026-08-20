Former Imperial Beach Little League treasurer pleads not guilty to theft charges

IMPERIAL BEACH (KGTV) — A former Imperial Beach Little League treasurer pleaded not guilty Wednesday to 16 felony charges stemming from allegations that she stole nearly $96,000 from the youth baseball organization.

Reshae Cuevas, 40, faces eight counts of grand theft and eight counts of embezzlement. Prosecutors allege she took the money while serving as the league's treasurer from January 2025 to January 2026.

Cuevas was arrested by the Sheriff's Office last Wednesday and booked at La Colina Detention Facility.

Since then, Cuevas bonded out.

Judge Laura Duffy said Cuevas made a $20-thousand dollar bond and granted that she could continue staying out on certain conditions.

Those conditions included that Cuevas stay away from the Imperial Beach Little League and its employees, and does not attempt to contact them.

Deputy District Attorney Huy Betz, with the Economic Crimes Division, additionally requested that investigators continue reviewing Cuevas' phone and laptop to determine exactly how the alleged theft occurred. Judge Duffy granted that request.

Betz said investigators identified about $30,000 in unauthorized charges on a Little League credit or debit card that Cuevas was authorized to use only for league purposes. She also said that Cuevas transferred about $60,000 to her Apple Pay account.

Prosecutors said the unauthorized transactions were for Cuevas' personal use, but would not specify exactly what she was spending the money on. Betz said they will provide more details about how the money was spent during Cuevas' preliminary hearing, scheduled for October.

Imperial Beach Little League President Zach Garland attended Wednesday's hearing, along with a half dozen board members. Garland previously told ABC 10News that he discovered the alleged financial irregularities and reported them to the Sheriff's Office in February.

Garland said seeing Cuevas in court Wednesday brought back difficult emotions, but that he was relieved the case was moving forward.

"It wasn't great seeing her, but we're gonna get through it," Garland said.

Despite the financial setback, the league was able to complete its spring season and is now preparing for fall baseball.

If convicted, Cuevas could face up to seven years in prison, prosecutors said.

Cuevas will have her readiness hearing in September at the South Bay Courthouse, followed by her preliminary hearing scheduled for October 14th.

ABC 10News approached Cuevas before her arraignment started and asked for an interview. Cuevas declined to comment.

The charges are allegations, and Cuevas is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.