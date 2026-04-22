Five evaluated following hazmat incident at San Ysidro High School

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — Five people were taken to the hospital for evaluation after a hazmat situation at San Ysidro High School Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the school around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports about one person feeling nauseous near a liquid on the ground, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Authorities said someone tried to cover the substance with dirt, making it hard to identify.

After a hazmat team responded, it was recomended that a total of five adults go to the hospital as a precaution.

No students were involved in the incident and everyone is expected to be okay.