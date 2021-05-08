Family identifies children killed in Chula Vista house fire

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Family members have identified the two young boys killed in a Chula Vista house fire early Thursday morning.

According to the boys' relatives, the children were Joshua and Gabriel Suro. Joshua, just four years old, and Gabriel, five years old. Family members tell ABC 10News they are devastated by the loss, leaning on each other for comfort as they try to celebrate the boys' lives taken too soon.

Chula Vista firefighters responded to the scene Thursday morning, shortly after midnight, and found the house on Coralwood Court fully engulfed in flames.

The childrens' father suffered burn injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The father's girlfriend, not the children's mother, made it out of the home unhurt.

Firefighters were unable to save Joshua and Gabriel.

A family spokesperson told ABC 10News the children's mother is devastated and waiting for answers about what happened. The boys' mom does not live at the home and was not there when the fire happened.

The mom's side of the boys' family has created a GoFundMe page to help their mom with any expenses that might come up.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.