2 children killed in Chula Vista house fire

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Two children were killed after a fire erupted at a Chula Vista home early Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Chula Vista Fire Department crews were called to 279 Coralwood Court, near Bonita Road, at around 12:20 a.m. in response to a house fire.

Crews arrived to find the two-story home fully engulfed in flames. A woman escaped from the fire, and crews were told that her two children were still inside.

Firefighters ran inside the burning home, but the kids could not be saved. Crews were able to recover their bodies.

A man from the home who had been trying to help put out the fire suffered burn injuries and was taken to the Burn Center at UC San Diego Medical Center, ABC 10News learned.

There is no immediate word on what caused the fire.