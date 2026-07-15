Families dive into Sesame Place in Chula Vista on hottest day of the week.

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — Families are heading to Sesame Place in Chula Vista to cool off on the hottest day of this week's heat wave.

Wednesday's heat sent parents and kids straight to the water park, where the wave pool, water slides, and lazy river offered relief from the scorching temperatures.

"It's always their idea, always their idea. It's a good day to be at Sesame Place," Alex Lea said.

Kids were eager to hit the water slides, wave pool, lazy river and more.

With the sun beating down, some visitors made sure to come prepared.

"It's really hot. I don't want to be burnt. I just don't want to like get blistered or anything," Alex Hart said.

Families also came in from hotter parts of San Diego County, looking for any escape from the heat.

"We are escaping Ramona where it's probably 100 degrees right now," Shelly Tinkess said.

Tasha Mills from Scripps Ranch said, "My oldest didn't even want to come because it was so hot, but once we got here, the temperature was much lower here."

Sesame Place has special events planned from now through August.

In a press release, Sesame Place shared the following schedule:

Sesame Summer Splash Event Highlights:

Waterpark Challenge – On July 28, in honor of National Waterpark Day, water slide enthusiasts are invited to Sesame Place San Diego to complete the Waterpark Challenge and enjoy select water rides and slides for a prize.

On July 28, in honor of National Waterpark Day, water slide enthusiasts are invited to Sesame Place San Diego to complete the Waterpark Challenge and enjoy select water rides and slides for a prize. Best Friends Weekend – A celebration of friendship all weekend long August 1-2! From Bert and Ernie to Elmo and Abby, these friends are pairing up to share fun and heartwarming moments with guests. The park offers Best Friends Meet & Greets, a special friendship-themed storytime, and more!

A celebration of friendship all weekend long August 1-2! From Bert and Ernie to Elmo and Abby, these friends are pairing up to share fun and heartwarming moments with guests. The park offers Best Friends Meet & Greets, a special friendship-themed storytime, and more! B is for Bubbles Weekend – Bubbles all around from August 7 - 9 as families will be dazzled by bubble performers, meeting enchanting mermaids, and jumping to the beat during the Furry Friends Bubble Dance Party.

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