Complaints mount against Abbey Glen Memorial over unkept headstones and grounds

BONITA, Calif. (KGTV) — A woman is pushing back after she said the Glen Abbey Memorial Park and Mortuary is treating her mom's grave with improper care. This as the cemetery said they're trying to create a safe and welcoming environment for everyone who visits the grounds.

Stephanie Christman's mother has a headstone at Glen Abbey Memorial Park and Mortuary. She passed away back in 2021.

But right now, Christman said she's had a negative experience with management's care of the headstones.

For instance, she's seen tire marks and gravestone covers damaged because of work being done on the property, specifically using machinery that she said disrupts the cemetery.

"I feel that you're not taking any, you don't respect any of our loved ones," Christman said. "And if you did, then you would take a lot more care in how your machinery treats our loved ones, as well as damaging the grounds."

ABC 10News reached out to Glen Abbey Memorial Park and Mortuary who said, "Our priority is to provide a peaceful and respectful place for families to remember and honor their loved ones."

Also, that: "Every question or complaint is taken seriously and our management team thoughtfully reviews each situation to determine the best possible resolution."

But to Christman, she feels that her correspondence with management has not been effective.

"When we do inform you, how come you're not responding back with some kind of solutions," Christman said. "I'm not here to do anything but to find a solution. I don't want mom to be damaged anymore, I don't want other loved ones to be damaged, so why don't we finally, Glen Abbey, listen. I'm not the only one."