Chula Vista students beat the heat during extreme heat warning

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — Students at Burton C. Tiffany Elementary School in Chula Vista are finding ways to stay cool as an extreme heat warning remains in effect through Friday.

The Chula Vista Elementary School District (CVESD) said it sent communications to all its schools reminding them to follow heat safety protocols ahead of the warning.

Since 2023, the County's Health Department said its records show there have been 56 911 calls for heat-related incidents involving kids 14 and under.

Giovanna Castro, Director of Communications for CVESD, said the district is taking the heat seriously.

"The protocols that we have include having extra water available, ensuring that our staff is encouraging students to drink water, and stay in shaded areas when possible," Castro said.

Castro said staff is also watching for signs of heat-related illness so a school nurse and first responders can be called right away.

"If they're feeling dizzy or faint or maybe dehydrated, they are encouraged to call first responders right away," Castro said.

On Wednesday, students said they feel the difference between being inside and outside on campus. Some are taking matters into their own hands — literally.

One student, Sofia, said she's been clinging to her handheld fan."I have been bringing it to school since Monday, and it has been helping me a lot not to pass out."

Student Dominic said he felt the heat's intensity while playing dodgeball.

"I was like sweating. I was drenched in sweat, and I was like, why is it so hot out right now?" Dominic said.

Student Chuyenne put it simply: "It's way too hot."

Some students like Viana said that she is resisting putting on her fall clothing to stay comfortable in the heat and humidity.

"I'm like, should I wear pants? I'm just like, no, I'm gonna sweat and I do not wanna come home sweaty," Viana said.

Student Samantha described the contrast she's noticed between the air-conditioned classrooms and the heat outside.

"So it's like both extremes, like it's cold and then it's too hot," Samantha said.

Student Ava said the heat has even sparked some unusual conversations among her classmates.

"I see a lot of the kids complaining that they're hot in my class and then a lot of them fighting who's more sweaty, and I get very grossed out," Ava said.

Student Lizzie said her strategy is straightforward.

"I stay a lot in the shade," Lizzie said.