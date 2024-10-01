Chula Vista set to vote on homeless encampment ban

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Another South Bay city is one step closer to banning homeless encampments on public property.

Chula Vista is set to move forward with its encampment ordinance later Tuesday.

The proposed ban would make it illegal to camp within 1,000 feet of schools, transit stops, wildlife areas, or designated shelters.

Regarding enforcement, the ordinance states that personal property may be removed if someone is found camping. The city will provide a 24-hour written notice if someone is in violation of the ordinance. Violators could face a misdemeanor charge.

A recent count shows 503 people are experiencing homelessness in Chula Vista, with 60% of shelter beds in the city currently being used.

Angelica Davis, Homeless Solutions Manager for Chula Vista, said their approach to helping the unhoused will remain the same if the ordinance passes.

“We have always offered a variety of housing tools because we recognize the different levels of service required,” Davis said. “We offer anything from hotel-motel vouchers to bridge shelters, all the way to permanent housing. The services have always been available.”

ABC 10News previously spoke with Brandon Day, a man who has been living on Chula Vista’s streets since 2017. He said if the ordinance passes, he hopes more resources will be available to those affected.

“If there’s going to be an ordinance, I’d like to see resources that match the need,” Day said. “If 10 of us need a place to stay and there are only seven rooms, don’t make us fight for it.”

Davis reiterated that the city offers a range of resources to those in need.

“We provide motel vouchers and tenant-based rental assistance, and we invest millions annually to offer these services,” she said.

