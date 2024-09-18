'Kicking me while I'm down doesn't help,' homeless man reflects on Chula Vista's possible encampment ordinance

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – On Tuesday, two South Bay communities will be voting on the next steps for possible homeless encampment bans. One in Chula Vista and the other in National City.

Brandon Day’s been on the streets of Chula Vista for a while.

“2017 so it’s been a few years,” Day said. “Turns out everything you need to live on doesn’t quite fit in a shopping cart.”

He told ABC 10News after helping a friend do work on their roof, the ladder they used collapsed underneath him and injuring his leg.

“Next thing you know, I’m couple months behind on rent. That’s all it takes, you know, just one simple accident, no insurance coverage. That was the beginning of the end,” Day said. “I had a relationship with a beautiful woman, a house. One thing led to another, and it all just fell apart.”

Day’s just one of the 503 people living on the streets of Chula Vista.

That data’s according to the 2024 point in time count. Chula Vista’s voting on Tuesday whether to take the first steps with its homeless encampment ban.

“If they pass that ordinance, definitely push us out of the city,” Day said.

Day said if the ordinance moves forward in Chula Vista, he’d like to see more resources provided to the homeless.

“Don’t sit here and force us to move and then have nowhere else for us to go. Because then you’re just creating this little circle of policing,” Day said. “Bottom line is if you’ve fallen, and you haven’t gotten up yet; that’s a good way to keep them down.”

With the ordinance, Chula Vista’s Mayor John McCann tells me it’s homeless outreach team will provide the homeless with options on how they can get off the streets.

“My opinion is that is like, you know, I see both sides,” Joseph Rubio of the McAlister Institute said.

Joseph Rubio’s formerly homeless and does outreach in South Bay.

While he does see some need for the ordinance, Rubio feels there’s a need for more money for resources like detox beds.

“I had three clients show up here today. I was only able to help two. That third one; who knows when he’ll be back. He might die out there,” Rubio said. “We don’t have enough detox beds.”

The Point In Time for 2024shows that 60 percent of the 120 emergency shelter beds are occupied.

A City spokesperson told us, "The City has designed a housing approach aimed at meeting each client’s individual needs. The Village at Otay is just one of the housing tools utilized as temporary bridge housing, as clients are stabilized and connected with a permanent housing plan."

Chula Vista said that 47 of the 65 beds at the Village at Otay, the tiny homes bridge shelter, are currently occupied and 73 people in in total have served since it opened. The city also added that the occupacy can be could be doubled if necessary.

When it comes to additional resources, the spokesperson told us, "In addition to the Village, the City invests millions of dollars annually in other housing options such as hotel/motel vouchers, tenant-based rental assistance, access to permanent affordable housing units, homeless prevention funding, rapid rehousing and family reunification. We also partner with a number of agencies providing emergency housing options that also work to meet each client’s specific needs."

Additionally, the City adds, "the other programs are continuously funded, depending on need. Essentially, if the need was there, we would have availability."

McCann told ABC 10News the City has plans for a future project that offer permanent supportive housing and creating more safe parking lots.

As different cities come up with their ordinances on encampments, Day has one ask.

“Don’t forget, we were all working our butts off just like everyone of these individuals are. At one time, I had a life. I’d like to get it back again but, kicking me while I’m down doesn’t help,” Day said.