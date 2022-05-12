Chula Vista Police arrest suspect involved in 2020 deadly stabbing

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A parolee was arrested and charged with stabbing a man during an argument in a Chula Vista residential neighborhood two years ago.

Police say Raymond Lynde, 30, stabbed 23-year-old Ariel Burquez several times outside in the 200 block of Rancho Drive on July 18, 2020.

Despite efforts by the paramedics to save his life, Burquez died at the scene. Police say, Lynde was on parole for an unrelated offense.

"For almost two years, law enforcement sought to locate and arrest Lynde who was believed to be hiding in Mexico," the Chula Vista Police Department said in a statement.

On May 11, detectives were notified by the U.S. Marshals San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force (SDRFTF) that Lynde was apprehended at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. He was arrested on the warrant and booked into San Diego County Jail.

Lynde's arraignment is scheduled for Friday, May 13.